10 Yetis Digital Winds Up After Nearly 20 Years

(MENAFN- PRovoke) GLOUCESTER, UK - After nearly 20 years in business, digital and social PR and marketing agency 10 Yetis Digital has ceased trading, founder Andy Barr has announced.



Barr, who founded the agency in 2005, told PRovoke that he had been“blown away” by all the support since he announced last week on LinkedIn that“after nearly 20 years of fairly good fun I am sad to say that 10 Yetis has ceased trading.”



He said:“People have been incredibly kind. I've had some of the biggest global agencies getting in touch with support and to say the feels like a very strange place at the moment. I'm not a shrinking violet and I'm not going to duck it, it was my responsibility but it's bloody painful.”



Barr traced the start of the agency's decline back to the impact of the pandemic:“Covid nailed us, we lost 60% of business in one week and were never able to recover. We had global brands trying to invoke 'force majeure' to delay or get out of payment. For all that's been said about helping small businesses with payment delays, that's not the case.



“We tried to pivot, we leant back into my crisis comms background, but even gaining a top four oil company as a crisis client was not enough and too late.”



Two members of the 10 Yetis management team, head of PR Samantha Walker and head of operations and commerce Geoff Haigh, are starting their own agency, Season One Communications.



Barr said his focus for now would be“supporting Sam and Geoff with Season One, and trying to help our employees find jobs.” At the time of closure, 10 Yetis had 12 employees, down from around 25 people 18 months ago.

