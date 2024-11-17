Jordan Denounces Israeli Strikes On UNRWA School, Residential Building In Gaza
11/17/2024 11:10:20 PM
AMMAN - Jordan on Sunday strongly condemned Israel's bombing of the Abu Asi School, operated by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in Al Shati refugee camp, and an attack on a residential building in Beit Lahia, Gaza, killing more than 60 people and injuring dozens, most of them women and children.
The Foreign Ministry condemned the attacks as a blatant violation of international law, specifically the 1949 Geneva convention on the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War, describing them as part of a systematic targeting of civilians and displacement centres, according to a ministry statement.
The ministry spokesperson underscored Jordan's denunciation of Israel's continued breaches of international and humanitarian laws, criticising the absence of a decisive international response to hold Israel accountable for its actions.
The official also stressed the urgent need to ensure adherence to international law, calling for the protection of civilians, critical infrastructure, humanitarian facilities, and shelters essential for providing services to Palestinians.
The spokesperson also renewed the Kingdom's call for the international community, particularly the United Nations Security Council, to fulfil its responsibilities by taking immediate action to compel Israel to stop its aggression against Gaza.
The official stressed the importance of holding those responsible for these violations accountable, reiterating Jordan's firm stance on protecting Palestinian rights and ensuring justice.
