Video: Pakistani Creator Aymen Sajid's Indian Romance Goes Viral Netizens Chant 'Gadar...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A by Pakistani content creator Aymen Sajid has taken the internet by storm, drawing millions of views and sparking a heated conversation. The clip showcases Aymen in visible distress, capturing a dramatic moment that has resonated with thousands of social users.

The core of the video? The complexities of being in love with someone from India.

Emotional Clip Captivates Millions

In the now-viral video, Aymen Sajid is seen standing on the rooftop of her home, tears streaming down her face. She clutches her head, appearing lost in deep emotional turmoil, before slumping against a wall in apparent defeat. The heartfelt caption reads,“Kya karoon (What should I do)," encapsulating the struggle of love challenged by borders and geopolitics.

The infographic on the video reads,“When you found the love of your life but he is Indian and you are Pakistani”.



WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO

The video's raw portrayal of emotion has struck a chord online, quickly amassing over 11 lakh views. Thousands of viewers have commented, ranging from those who sympathised with Aymen to others who turned the situation into a playful meme.

Social Media Reacts: From Empathy to Humour

The comments section has been buzzing with reactions that reflect the divide-and connection-between the two neighbouring countries.“Dono Dubai chale jao,” one netizen suggested, implying that the couple should meet in neutral territory.



Another user, with tongue-in-cheek humour, remarked,“Gadar....,” referencing the iconic Bollywood film about forbidden cross-border love.

Some even proposed that the couple should meet at the Wagah Border, where the famed border ceremony occurs, turning Aymen's love story into a symbol of hope and humour amidst political tension.



“Our family is ready,” one commenter quipped, encouraging Aymen to take a bold step and bring her Indian lover to Pakistan.

Aymen Sajid: Entertainment or Reality?

While the emotional video has evoked strong reactions, it's essential to note Aymen Sajid's reputation as a content creator known for crafting videos designed to entertain. A closer look at her social media profile reveals a portfolio filled with similar content aimed at engaging audiences through relatable and dramatic storytelling. This has led many to wonder: was this heartfelt video a genuine cry of love or an expertly crafted piece of viral content?

Despite the ambiguity, Aymen's video has succeeded in captivating attention and prompting conversation, blurring the lines between reality and performance.