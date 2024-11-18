Injury Toll In Odesa Exceeds 50, Ten Confirmed Dead

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people in the Russian missile strike on Odesa on November 18 has exceeded fifty.

This was reported by the Odesa Regional Military Administration's Department of on , according to Ukrinform.

"More than 50 people were injured as a result of the missile strike on the city of Odesa; unfortunately, there are fatalities," the statement reads.

As of the evening of November 18, emergency medical teams were still working at the impact site, with an emergency patient route established.

For the affected residents, warming centers have been set up, offering hot meals and drinking water. Additionally, a medical station with a mental health center is providing urgent assistance to the victims. Red Cross representatives are supplying water, food, hygiene products, and warm clothing.

Medical assistance is being provided on-site not only to the families of the victims but also to other citizens who were accidental witnesses of the attack.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the afternoon of November 18, the Russian forces attacked Odesa with ballistic missiles. A downed missile fell in a residential area. Earlier reports indicated ten deaths and 47 injuries.