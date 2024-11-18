Delhi Air Pollution: Flight, Trains Delay, Schools Remain Shut, Rise In Asthma Patients As AQI Reaches 494 10 Points
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi air pollution: Several schools and colleges will remain shut or function online as the city wakes up to another morning thick smog, a toxic blend of smog and fog. Meanwhile severe trains and flight services are likely to remain affected on Tuesday due to poor visibility.
Delhi's AQI remained in severe category on Monday with an AQI of 494. Amid worsening air quality, sprinklers are being used in different parts of the city to curb air pollution. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will conduct online classes until November 22, reported ANI.
(More to come)
