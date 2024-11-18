U.S. Department Of State On Supporting Ukraine: We Must Fulfill Mandate Given By American People

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. Department of State does not rule out that the incoming administration may change its approach in various areas of foreign policy, including regarding Ukraine. Therefore, is determined to continue supporting Ukraine until the last day of his term.

This statement was made on Monday in Washington by State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"The American people elected Joe Biden to a four-year term, not to a term of three years and ten months, and we will use every day of our term to pursue the foreign policy interests that we believe are in the interests of the American people," Miller noted.

He emphasized that if the incoming administration wishes to change its stance, that is their right.

"And I expect that in many cases they will do so, but it is our duty to fulfill the mandate that the American people gave to President Biden, and we will continue to do that," the State Department representative underscored.

Regarding support for Ukraine, Miller highlighted that a majority of the American public, as well as most members of the U.S. Congress, largely support providing American assistance to Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has repeatedly stressed that the current administration intends to fully utilize all previously allocated funds for aid to Ukraine by the inauguration day of incoming U.S. President.