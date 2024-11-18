War Update: 135 Combat Clashes Along Frontlines, Russians Launch 65 Airstrikes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day, a total of 135 combat clashes have occurred on the frontlines.

This was reported by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on , providing operational information as of 22:00 on Monday, November 18, as reported by Ukrinform.

"Since the beginning of the day, a total of 135 combat clashes have occurred," the message states.

It is noted that the Russian invaders carried out two missile strikes on the Ukrainian territory using two missiles, 65 dropping 97 guided aerial bombs. Additionally, they launched 678 kamikaze drones and conducted over 3,930 shelling attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian troops and settlements.

In the Kharkiv sector , the enemy launched six assaults on the positions of the Ukrainian units near Vovchansk. Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled all the attempts by the enemy to advance.

According to available data, today in this sector, the Russian forces have lost 89 soldiers killed and wounded. Additionally, the Ukrainian forces have destroyed 31 UAVs, two units of automotive and two units of special equipment of the invaders. Also, a tank, two artillery systems, and 11 vehicles have been damaged.

In the Kupiansk sector , Russians conducted offensive actions near Kruhliakivka and Lozove. The Ukrainian defenders stopped all nine enemy attacks.

In the Lyman sector , the Russian invaders launched four assaults on the Ukrainian positions near Novoliubivka, Torske, and Bilohorivka but were repelled.

In the Toretsk sector , four combat clashes occurred. The enemy attacked the positions of the Ukrainian units near Shcherbynivka and Toretsk. All the attacks were repelled.

In the Pokrovsk sector , since the beginning of the day, the Russian forces have attacked 35 times in the areas of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Petrivka, Pustynka, and Novooleksiivka. The Ukrainian defenders repelled 27 assaults, while eight combat clashes are ongoing.

Preliminary data indicate that today in this sector, 285 invaders have been eliminated, including 119 irreversibly. Also, a tank, three artillery systems, nine vehicles, and two motorcycles have been destroyed. Additionally, three tanks, two guns, three armored fighting vehicles, two vehicles, and two motorcycles have been damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector , the Russian forces made 26 attempts to breach the Ukrainian defenses near the settlements of Berestky, Sontsivka, Voznesenka, Dalnie, Yelyzavetivka, Katerynivka, and Antonivka. Sixteen combat clashes ended, while ten are still ongoing.

In the Vremivka sector , Russians launched 14 attacks on the Ukrainian units near Trudove, Rozdolne, Makarivka, Rivnopil, and Novodarivka. The Ukrainian defenders are holding the defense firmly, with eight combat clashes still ongoing.

The enemy also unsuccessfully attacked the Ukrainian defenders eight times in the Prydniprovske sector .

In Kursk region , Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled 19 Russian assaults, with battles continuing.

No significant changes have been reported on other directions.

As reported by Ukrinform, the previous day, 149 clashes took place on the front. Ukrainian aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 16 enemy targets, including personnel and weapons clusters.