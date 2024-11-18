At Least 50 More Palestinians Massacred In Israeli Attacks Across Gaza Current Death Toll 43,922

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Nov 19 (NNN-WAFA) – At least 50 more Palestinians were massacred, including women and children, and many others injured, yesterday, in Israeli Zionist across the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Civil Defence in Gaza said.

The Civil Defence said in a press statement that, the barbaric Israeli bombing, targeted residential homes and shelters for displaced people, in Beit Lahia and Jabalia in northern Gaza, the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, and the cities of Khan Younis and Rafah in the south.

It said, its work remained halted across northern Gaza, due to“continued Israeli targeting and aggression,” leaving thousands of citizens without humanitarian response, medical care, and relief.

Meanwhile, Raed Al-Namas, a media official of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, told journalists in Gaza that, the health system in the north is deteriorating due to shortages of medical supplies and personnel.

The services provided are at a minimum, and 12,000 injured people require treatment outside the Strip, Al-Namas said.

The barbaric Israeli regime has been launching large-scale offensives against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, since Oct 7, last year.

The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli Zionist attacks in Gaza has risen to 43,922, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement, yesterday.– NNN-WAFA

