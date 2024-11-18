State Department Declines To Comment On Reports Of U.S. Approval For Ukraine To Strike Deep Into Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. Department of State has refrained from commenting on information circulating in American mainstream regarding President Biden's decision to allow Ukraine to use long-range U.S. weaponry to target sites deep within Russia.

This statement was made on Monday by State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, according to a report by an Ukrinform correspondent.

"I do not have any policy updates to speak to you today," Miller noted in response to requests to confirm or deny reports about President Biden's decision.

He added, however, that the United States, along with over 50 partner countries, continues to provide Ukraine with the capabilities needed to counter Russian aggression.

"We have made it clear that we will always adapt and adjust the capabilities that we provide to Ukraine when it is appropriate to do so, and you've seen us back that up with steps that we have taken over the past several years," Miller emphasized.

In response to questions about Russia's existing accusations that the U.S. is escalating the war, the State Department representative pointed out that it is Russia that is escalating the conflict. He highlighted that, just in the recent months, Russia“recruited the deployment of more than 11,000 North Korean soldiers who are now on the front lines in Kursk engaging in combat operations against the Ukrainian military.”

Miller noted that this is a major escalation, bringing the Asian military in conflict inside European. He referenced Secretary of State Antony Blinken's statement that the U.S. response to this would be firm.

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 17, The New York Times cited sources indicating that U.S. President Joe Biden had authorized Ukraine to use long-range ATACMS missiles against targets within Russian territory.