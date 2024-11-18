UN Reports Over 12,000 Civilian Deaths In Ukraine Since Start Of Full-Scale War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to official statistics, at least 12,164 Ukrainian civilians have been killed since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and more than 26,871 have been injured. However, the actual numbers may be much higher.

This was stated by UN Under Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo, in a statement on behalf of the UN Secretary-General on Monday in New York, as reported by Ukrinform.

"1,000 days in, this war rages on, undiminished. Deadly battles engulf more and more of eastern and southern Ukraine. Entire cities, villages and towns have been reduced to rubble," noted the UN representative.

She added that, according to official statistics, at least 12,164 civilians have been killed, including over 600 children. At least 26,871 others have been injured.

"And these are just the confirmed numbers. The actual death toll is likely much higher," emphasized DiCarlo.

Furthermore, she pointed out that in the last few months, civilian casualties have significantly increased, especially in October and November when Russia conducted some of the most intense and large-scale missile and drone attacks.

She also highlighted that as a result of the war, nearly 4 million people remain internally displaced, while over 6.8 million have been forced to flee the country. In every conflict, women disproportionately suffer from the economic and social consequences of war, and an entire generation of children is being deprived of proper education, as attacks have forced schools to operate online or underground in shelters.

"Unimpeded humanitarian access is essential to reach some 1.5 million people in regions of Ukraine occupied by the Russian Federation. Those areas remain beyond our reach," DiCarlo continued.

Additionally, she stressed that 580 medical facilities and 1,358 educational institutions have been damaged or destroyed.

"Ukraine has now become one of the world's most heavily mined places – with almost one quarter of its territory contaminated with mines – an area four times the size of Switzerland," the Under Secretary-General emphasized.

At the same time, she mentioned that media reports had surfaced regarding the U.S. granting permission for Ukraine to use long-range weapons to strike targets deep within Russia.

"I want to be clear: all parties must ensure the safety and protection of civilians, regardless of their location," DiCarlo remarked in this context.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Monday at the UN that the U.S. permission for Ukraine to use American long-range weapons to strike deep into Russia could change the situation.