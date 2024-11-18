Najla A. Bubtana Joins Upchurch Watson White & Max Mediation Group

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Upchurch Watson White & Max (UWWM) proudly announces that Najla A. Bubtana has joined its panel of neutrals as a mediator. With over a decade of experience litigating civil matters throughout Florida, Ms. Bubtana brings a fresh perspective to the UWWM team, enhancing its commitment to effective and innovative dispute resolution.

MIAMI, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upchurch Watson White & Max (UWWM) proudly announces that Najla A. Bubtana has joined its panel of neutrals as a mediator. With over a decade of experience litigating civil matters throughout Florida, Ms. Bubtana brings a fresh perspective to the UWWM team, enhancing its commitment to effective and innovative dispute resolution.

“We warmly welcome Najla to our panel of distinguished mediators”, said John Upchurch, the firm's president.“She possesses a wonderful blend of energy and intellectual curiosity, as reflected by her record of accomplishment in pursuing advanced postgraduate studies in the communications arena, as well as over 10 years of active trial work representing clients in a broad array of intellectual property, commercial and negligence matters in both state and federal courts. Our clients will benefit greatly from her skill and perseverance as she concentrates on settling their cases as a neutral.”

Ms. Bubtana has extensive experience in representing both plaintiffs and defendants in a broad array of civil cases. Her practice areas include first- and third-party disputes, covering personal injury, premises liability, automobile accidents, negligent security, property damage, and breach of contract cases. After an impressive career as a trial lawyer, Ms. Bubtana recently redirected her focus and expertise to mediation, leveraging her comprehensive understanding of litigation to assist attorneys in achieving positive outcomes for clients.

Her legal journey began at a boutique trial firm in Coral Gables, Fla., where she represented plaintiffs in personal injury and maritime disputes in state and federal courts. She then joined an intellectual property firm, representing high-profile brand owners in federal court against online counterfeiters. Her career expanded as she transitioned to a large Florida insurance defense firm, where she defended businesses and individuals in a wide range of third and first-party disputes. Most recently, she served as trial and appellate counsel at a national defense firm, representing clients statewide.

Ms. Bubtana is also a dedicated lifelong learner. She obtained her law degree with high honors from the University of Miami School of Law and her undergraduate degree from Newberry College, where she captained the women's soccer team. Recently, she returned to UM to earn certification as a professional coach, gaining in-depth training in communication, inquiry and goal-setting - skills she now applies to her mediation practice.

Known for her detailed, thorough, and creative approach, she prides herself on connecting with people and businesses at a deeper level. Her unique background and broad experience allow her to explore all avenues that could bring parties together, making her mediation practice both empathetic and effective.

For details or to schedule a mediation with Ms. Bubtana, contact her case manager, Johanna Feore , at (800) 864-2622.

About Upchurch Watson White & Max Mediation Group:

Upchurch Watson White & Max is a nationally recognized mediation firm with access to offices nationwide. UWWM leads in alternative dispute resolution, mediating and arbitrating disputes in complex commercial, personal injury, construction and many other areas. Known for their skilled team and innovative techniques, UWWM mediators have helped countless clients achieve resolution outside of court, saving time, money and stress. On the Web: uww-adr.com

