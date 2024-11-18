Trip Group Limited Reports Unaudited Third Quarter Of 2024 Financial Results

SINGAPORE, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM ; HKEX: 9961) ("Trip Group" or the "Company"), a leading one-stop of accommodation reservation, ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management, today announced its unaudited results for the third quarter of 2024.

Key Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2024

International businesses experienced robust growth across all segments in the third quarter of 2024

-



Outbound hotel and air reservations rebounded to approximately 120% of the pre-COVID level for the same period in 2019.

-



Air ticket and hotel reservations on the Company's international OTA brand increased by over 60% year-over-year.

The Company delivered solid results in the third quarter of 2024

-



Net revenue for the third quarter grew by 16% year-over-year.

-



Net income for the third quarter was RMB6.8 billion (US$970 million), compared to RMB4.6 billion for the same period in 2023.

-



Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was RMB5.7 billion (US$808 million), improving from RMB4.6 billion for the same period last year.

"During the third quarter of 2024, both domestic and international travel exhibited robust growth," said James Liang, Executive Chairman. "With increasing consumer confidence and heightened travel sentiment, we are optimistic about the continued growth of the travel industry. Additionally, we are confident that the AI-driven technological revolution will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the global travel industry."

"We are delighted to witness the resilience of the travel market. Through our hard work, we are proud to create new job opportunities for young people and bring new business volume to our partners in the travel industry," said Jane Sun, Chief Executive Officer. "Travel is a catalyst for economic growth, a bridge to understanding, and a pathway to a peaceful world. We will continue to offer excellent service, drive business for our partners, and introduce China to the world through travel."



Third Quarter of 2024 Financial Results and Business Updates

For the third quarter of 2024, Trip Group reported net revenue of RMB15.9 billion (US$2.3 billion), representing a 16% increase from the same period in 2023, primarily driven by stronger travel demand. Net revenue for the third quarter of 2024 increased by 24% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.

Accommodation reservation revenue for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB6.8 billion (US$969 million), representing a 22% increase from the same period in 2023, primarily driven by an increase in accommodation reservations. Accommodation reservation revenue for the third

quarter of 2024 increased by 32% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.

Transportation ticketing revenue for the third

quarter of 2024

was RMB5.7 billion (US$805 million), representing a 5% increase from the same period in 2023 primarily driven by an increase in transportation

reservations.

Transportation ticketing revenue

for the third

quarter of 2024 increased by 16% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.

Packaged-tour revenue for the third

quarter of 2024 was RMB1.6

billion (US$222

million), representing a 17% increase from the same period in 2023, primarily driven by an increase in packaged-tour

reservations.

Packaged-tour revenue for the third

quarter of 2024 increased by 52% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.

Corporate travel revenue for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB656

million (US$93 million), representing an

11% increase from the same period in 2023, primarily driven by an increase in corporate travel reservations.

Corporate travel revenue for the third quarter of 2024 increased by

4% from the previous quarter.

Cost of revenue for the third

quarter of 2024 increased by 13% to RMB2.8 billion (US$399 million) from the same period in 2023 and increased by 21% from the previous quarter, which was generally in line with the increase in net revenue from the respective periods. Cost of revenue as a percentage of net revenue was 18% for the third quarter of 2024.

Product development expenses for the third quarter of 2024

increased by 2% to RMB3.6

billion (US$519 million) from the same period in 2023 and increased by 22% from the previous quarter, primarily due to an increase in product development personnel related expenses. Product development expenses as a percentage of net revenue

was 23% for the third quarter of 2024.

Sales and marketing expenses for the third

quarter of 2024 increased by 23% to RMB3.4 billion (US$482 million) from the same period in 2023 and increased by 19% from the previous quarter, primarily due to the increase in expenses relating to sales and marketing promotion activities. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenue was 21% for the third

quarter of 2024.

General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2024 increased by 2% to RMB1.0 billion (US$149

million) from the same period in 2023 and decreased by 3% from the previous quarter. General and administrative expenses

as a percentage of net revenue was 7% for the third quarter of 2024.

Income tax expense for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB721 million (US$103 million), compared to RMB448 million for the same period in 2023 and RMB693 million for the previous quarter. The change in Trip Group's effective tax rate was primarily due to the combined impacts of changes in respective profitability of its subsidiaries with different tax rates, changes in deferred tax liabilities relating to withholding tax, certain non-taxable income or loss resulting from the fair value changes in equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes recorded in other income/(expense), and changes in valuation allowance provided for deferred tax assets.

Net income for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB6.8 billion (US$970 million), compared to RMB4.6 billion for the same period in 2023 and RMB3.9 billion for the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB5.7

billion (US$808

million), compared to RMB4.6 billion for the same period in 2023 and RMB4.4 billion for the previous quarter.

Net income attributable to Trip Group's shareholders for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB6.8 billion (US$962 million), compared to RMB4.6 billion for the same period in 2023 and RMB3.8 billion for the previous quarter. Excluding share-based compensation charges, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes recorded in other income/(expense), and their tax effects, non-GAAP net income attributable to Trip Group's shareholders for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB6.0 billion (US$847 million), compared to RMB4.9 billion for the same period in 2023 and RMB5.0 billion for the previous quarter.

Diluted earnings per ordinary share and per ADS was RMB9.93

(US$1.42) for the third quarter of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation charges, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes recorded in other income/(expense), and their tax effects, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share and per ADS was RMB8.75

(US$1.25) for the third quarter of 2024. Each ADS currently represents one ordinary share of the Company.

As of September 30, 2024, the balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investment, and held to maturity time deposit and financial products was RMB86.9 billion (US$12.4 billion).

