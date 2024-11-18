Ukraine To Decide On Peace Talks Independently U.S. Department Of State

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States, along with its allies and partners, maintains the position that Ukraine alone will decide when and how to engage in potential peace negotiations.

This statement was made on Monday in Washington by U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, as reported by an Ukrinform correspondent.

"It is for Ukraine to decide if it wants to enter any negotiations, when it enters any negotiations, what the parameters of those negotiations will be," Miller emphasized.

He underscored that U.S. policy, along with that of its allies and partners, is based on the principle that Ukraine should make these decisions independently. According to him, this stance has remained unchanged to this day.

Miller pointed out that when discussing potential negotiations, it is essential to consider the positions of all parties involved, including Russia, which has yet to show any willingness to engage in dialogue.

"One only needs to look at the deadly attacks that Russia has launched against Ukraine over the past few days to see that they are far from showing any willingness to enter negotiations. They continue to look for ways to escalate the conflict," Miller noted.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, last week, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that ending the war means achieving a just peace without the feeling that Ukrainians lost their best people for the sake of an imposed injustice.