Panitch Schwarze Hires Executive Technology Attorney

Intellectual property law firm Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is pleased to announce that Larry Cullen has joined the firm as Counsel. As Vice President of Intellectual Property in the fast-paced, high-tech communications business Cullen has successfully managed the full gamut of and issues, established business strategies, enhanced innovations, and mitigated risks from IP claims. As an experienced, trusted advisor in the high-tech industry, Cullen brings a full understanding of in-house concerns and a depth of experience for creative solutions to help clients succeed in the competitive marketplace.

"We are delighted to welcome Larry to our team," said Panitch Schwarze partner Travis W. Bliss, Ph.D. "His extensive experience developing IP strategy for major tech companies makes him ideally suited to helping our clients protect their most valuable assets. We look forward to providing our clients with the benefit of his deep insights into comprehensive technology and business protection."

As a skilled technology advocate, Cullen has obtained numerous patents that were successfully litigated, resulting in a range of outcomes from competitor injunctions, cross licenses, and settlements. With strategic counseling and patent protection, Cullen's companies rose to become No. 1 in market share in their respective industries. Cullen specialized in strategies for protecting innovation by creating high value, litigation-ready patents for products, coverage of standards (SEPs in video, broadcasting, WiFi and others – including evaluation and entry into patent pools), and competitor tracking. Patent portfolios created with Cullen's involvement have been attributed to a valuation of over $12 billion dollars for one company acquisition.

As Vice President and Lead Counsel for the past decade, Cullen has successfully helped C-suite executives navigate through many risks to clear the path for product sales and margin preservation. He has successfully led many freedom of action reviews and design arounds to avoid injunctions and "bet the farm" litigation threats. Cullen specializes in NPE management, business licensing and cross licensing, RAND licensing and litigation strategies. Cullen has settled dozens of multi-million-dollar IP claims for steep discounts or zero costs with NPEs and operating companies. He has successfully negotiated revenue generation licenses, including product manufacturing licenses, cross licenses, and entered numerous patents into patent pool licenses.

As the IP executive overseeing use of IP, Cullen has negotiated with many Fortune 50 companies on IP terms (IP ownership, indemnity, warranty, escrow, etc.) in many agreements, including in master purchase agreements (MPAs) and master supply agreements (MSA) worth billions of dollars. He successfully negotiated and drafted many joint development agreements, technology evaluation agreements, software license agreements, including SaaS agreements, university sponsorship agreements and trademark co-existence agreements. Cullen prepared company templates and training materials and trained other attorneys to negotiate IP terms in commercial agreements and licensing agreements.

Cullen provides in depth IP counseling and has established and implemented company strategies, policies and initiatives as Vice President of IP. He was integral in pursuing numerous multi-billion-dollar M&A's, determining IP terms, survival of or extension/divestment of rights in licenses, and IP portfolio separation. Cullen created and managed legal budgets, invention disclosure systems and processes, and IP awards policies – resulting in a substantial increase in the IP portfolio. Cullen established and managed company open-source software (OSS) policies and the OSS review board, as well as mitigating OSS use claims – resulting in successful product launches and continued sales. He evaluated and completed many transactions purchasing or selling patents, and successfully performed portfolio mining – mining older portfolios to against newer technologies.

"I am excited to join the team at Panitch Schwarze and help clients secure the best possible protection and value for their intellectual property," said Cullen. "Innovation is essential to business growth in the tech sector, and shrewdly navigating patent and copyright law is key to protecting innovation effectively. I look forward to using my insider knowledge to ensure our clients protect their innovations and are positioned for the best possible success in the dynamic marketplace."

Before joining Panitch Schwarze, Cullen served as Vice President of a multi-billion-dollar world leader in broadband networks, content distribution and telehealth devices, specializing in many core technologies including: audio, video, compression, encryption, data management, virtual and augmented reality, AI, streaming, WiFi, security, broadband networks and networking, UIs, user customization generation engines, optics (PON, GPON), and telehealth devices. Cullen masterfully managed all aspects of IP generation, monetization, IP claims, indemnification, and technology agreements. His experience as a business insider ensures a full understanding of company concerns, including protecting product sales and margins, continual development of innovations and creating a path for success.

Cullen has supported many industry organizations, standard development organizations (including IEEE) and served as a board member of multiple patent pools, including OneBlue, HEVC, VVC, and HDMI Forum and owner representative for MPEG LA. He has also served as a former patent examiner for the United States Patent and Trademark Office and intern at the United States Copyright Office.

Cullen earned his J.D., cum laude, from Catholic University. He earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Pennsylvania State University.

– Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is a boutique intellectual property law firm with offices in Philadelphia, Wilmington, Delaware, and Alexandria, Virginia. The firm's IP law practitioners provide strategic litigation, licensing and counseling services relating to patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets, domain names and internet issues domestically and internationally. The firm's long-standing relationships with a network of associates worldwide enable its attorneys and advisors to provide clients with global intellectual property advice and protection.

