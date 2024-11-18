Envoys Of Six Countries Present Credentials To President Murmu

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Envoys of six countries presented their credentials to President Droupadi Murmu in a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

President Murmu accepted credentials from the Ambassadors and High Commissioners of Switzerland, Jordan, Papua New Guinea, South Africa, Myanmar and Egypt.

Maya Tissafi (Ambassador of Switzerland), Yousef Mustafa Ali Abdel Ghani (Ambassador of Jordan), Vincent Sumale (High Commissioner of Papua New Guinea), Anil Sooklal (High Commissioner of South Africa), Zaw Oo (Ambassador of Myanmar) and Kamel Zayed Kamel Galal (Ambassador of Egypt) presented their credentials to President Murmu during the ceremony.

"Today marks a historical occasion in Switzerland-India relations, as the first female Swiss Ambassador, Maya Tissafi presented her credentials to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. She envisions to strengthen Switzerland and India ties and people-to-people connections," the Swiss Embassy in India posted on X.

Professor Anil Sooklal, who was appointed as the High Commissioner of South Africa to India on June 30 this year, is the first South African of Indian origin to be assigned the post.