The Only Company in Aftermarket to Achieve this Certification

CHANDLER, Ariz., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AvAir , a leading inventory solutions provider in the aviation aftermarket is proud to announce it is officially Climate Neutral Certified. AvAir joins the growing movement of companies achieving the Climate Neutral Certified standard, the first company in the aviation industry, by measuring 12 months of greenhouse emissions, taking action on reduction plans, and compensating the brand footprint with eligible-verified credits.

AvAir is Now Climate Neutral Certified

Climate Neutral Certified is the leading consumer label for climate neutrality. It is earned by organizations that have chosen to be accountable for the greenhouse gas emissions generated in the production, operations, and shipping of goods and services.

"We are extremely proud to receive this certificate and be Climate Neutral Certified," said Tyler Botthof, vice president of operations at AvAir. "As a company, we have committed to removing nearly 7,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions which is equal to driving 1,500 gas-powered cars for one year and taking steps to continue to reduce carbon dioxide emissions that are a result of the company's and team's actions."

"Climate Neutral Certified companies are demonstrating immediate action on climate change is possible and essential," says Austin Whitman, CEO of Change Climate. "Climate Neutral Certified brands have built a powerful movement that gives companies and consumers meaningful ways to act on climate-today. They are leading the way, taking immediate voluntary action to address their carbon emissions, and engaging their consumers around this important issue like never before."



Change Climate's certification label builds on internationally recognized standards for carbon measurement and neutrality. All certified brands must measure cradle-to-customer greenhouse gas emissions each year to maintain certification. Then commit to reduction action plans to cut future emissions within a 12-24 month timeline. Finally, certified brands must invest in verified carbon credits to compensate for all of its emissions.

In addition to this comprehensive evaluation and commitment, AvAir is working with the leading environmental service and solutions provider in North America, WM to invest, improve and build upon its sustainability strategy and endeavor. AvAir is assessing its processes and data to benchmark procurement, waste, water, energy, fuel, transportation and other potential contributors to greenhouse gas emissions.

"AvAir is modeling what companies can do when they lean into environmental commitments," said Eric Dixon, vice president, sustainability & environmental solutions, WM. "WM is thrilled to support AvAir's sustainability agenda, which authentically aligns with our company's sustainability ambitions. For over two years, we've helped AvAir better understand its environmental footprint, from procurement and waste generation to transportation and utilities. This certification demonstrates how they go beyond measurement and continue to take action to reduce the company's impacts. On top of these initiatives, AvAir has also supported the WM Phoenix Open's Working for Tomorrow Fund®, helping finance water restoration and renewable energy projects on Tribal Nations land right here in Arizona. We look forward to continuing this collaboration and seeing what's next for AvAir."

AvAir is headquartered in Chandler, Ariz. with operations in Dublin, Ireland. It has been named Parts Supplier of the Year for four consecutive years from 2021 through 2024 by Airline Economics, the leading industry trade publication. It has also been recognized for its work in sustainability by The Aviation 100 two years in a row, AvAir received the Environmental Sustainability award.

To learn more about AvAir visit AvAir To learn more about AvAir's certification data on Change Climate's website visit .

Learn more about Change Climate and its community of certified brands at .

About AvAir

Founded in 2000, Arizona-based AvAir is a global leader in the aviation aftermarket, providing customized inventory solutions for airlines, OEMs, and MROs. AvAir has been named Parts Supplier of the Year for 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 by Airline Economics, the leading industry trade publication. It has also been recognized for its work in sustainability by The Aviation 100, AvAir received the Environmental Sustainability award. For more about AvAir, visit

AvAir .

ABOUT CLIMATE NEUTRAL

A 501(c)3 nonprofit, Change Climate leads a global movement of individuals and companies to eliminate carbon emissions. Our label, Climate Neutral Certified, is a trusted, independent standard for climate neutrality. It empowers consumers to find brands that are leading on immediate climate action. All companies that get certified must reduce and compensate for all of their emissions from making and delivering products and services. Change Climate works with over 400 companies and their label can be found on millions of products worldwide. Join us at changeclimate.

