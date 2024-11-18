G20: South Africa Seeks Balance Between Livelihoods And Renewable Energy Ambitions

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





RIO DE JANEIRO (Brazil), Nov 18 (NNN-SANEWS) - South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has highlighted the importance of considering the livelihoods and jobs of ordinary people, as the energy sector transitions towards renewable sources.

“As we can go towards renewable energy, there must be a just transition. There is a transition that we in South Africa have to go through and it must be the type of transition that advances the interests of ordinary people, as it grows the economy.



“The opportunities are enormous, and we just need to utilise the enablers to ensure it benefits everyone,” the President said.

Ramaphosa spoke in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where he and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen jointly launched the 'Leveraging the Potential of Renewables – The Road to Johannesburg' campaign.

The campaign was launched during a panel discussion with Hugh Evans, co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen.



The Global Citizen initiative, along with the 2024 G20 Presidency, supported by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, brought together over 450 world leaders, innovators, and advocates on the eve of the G20 Leaders' Summit, which kicks off Monday.

Their goal is to promote urgent action to combat poverty and tackle the climate crisis.

“As we go to renewables, relying more on the sun, wind and hydro, we've got to make sure that as people lose jobs and as their livelihoods are eroded, and as towns where we used to draw fossil fuels [become] deserted, we have to make sure that the transition for ordinary people becomes a transition that they benefit from,” President Ramaphosa stressed.



The Head of State believes workers should not fear job loss without being skilled in new technologies.

A prime example of South Africa's commitment to skilling workers in new technologies is the partnership between the Mpumalanga Provincial Government (which is home to about 80% of power stations in South Africa), the Presidential Climate Commission, the Climate Investment Fund and the World Bank. The entities are working together to explore plans on re-skilling and upskilling the most vulnerable in the labour force and supporting small businesses and co-operatives in local communities.

In last year's State of the Province Address, former Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane assured citizens that plans towards the Just Energy Transition will leave no one behind.

South Africa faces challenges due to its reliance on fossil fuels, while witnessing growth in the climate sector.

Currently, only 3% of global investments in renewable infrastructure are allocated to Africa, while the European Commission aims to triple renewable energy investment by 2030.

“Africa is well endowed with sun and wind, and that can be utilised to good effect to grow our economies to ensure that at a social level, people have access to electricity,” President Ramaphosa said.

However, he stated that this does not come cheaply and requires financing and clear decisions by leaders, not only on the African continent but globally as well.

He emphasised the need for collaboration between African countries and developed nations to fulfil commitments and secure essential funding and technology.

According to the President, energy drives growth and economies.

The 12-month 'Leveraging the Potential of Renewables – The Road to Johannesburg' campaign aims to scale renewable energy in Africa by leveraging South Africa's G20 Presidency.



The initiative seeks to tackle issues of inequality and promote sustainable development, to provide access to power to millions who currently lack electricity.

According to President Ramaphosa, South Africa's G20 Presidency will also focus on the importance of solidarity and equality in addressing global challenges, particularly in the context of Africa's history of inequality.

Preparations are underway for South Africa's G20 Presidency and the hosting of the G20 Summit in 2025. South Africa is set to assume the Chair of the G20 from Brazil on 1 December this year.

The country's first citizen also touched on the role of the upcoming 2025 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) in focusing on a just transition and the importance of global support for this transition.

In her address, Von der Leyen outlined the European Green Deal and its goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2050. While underscoring the importance of global cooperation, she said there was a need to ensure no continent is left behind, particularly Africa.



“But if we want to be successful in fighting climate change and protecting nature, we must think globally.



“We will only be successful if we leave no continent behind, and [ensure] the transition in Africa is a just one.

“Africa has, as we said, all the resources necessary in abundance - sun and wind, and 60% of the best solar places worldwide. But only 3% of the global investments in infrastructure for renewables go to Africa. And with that, the task is clear. We must step up,” Von der Leyen said. - NNN- SA NEWS