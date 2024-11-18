Engineered Bacteria - The Next Big Disruptor?
Date
11/18/2024 4:16:17 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bacteria: The Next Big Disruptor?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Once confined to laboratories, engineered bacteria have evolved from simple research tools into powerful industrial agents driving innovation across sectors. From their origins in genetic engineering and synthetic biology, these microbes are now critical players in solving global challenges, from enhancing crop yields to cleaning up environmental pollutants. The future of engineered bacteria is poised for even greater expansion as advancements in CRISPR and synthetic biology enable precision applications in healthcare, agriculture, and energy.
The report, "Bacteria: The Next Big Disruptor?" explores how engineered bacteria are transforming various sectors. It highlights innovations like bacteria-based bioremediation, biofuel production, and healthcare applications such as targeted drug delivery and CRISPR therapies. The report offers insights into how microbial technologies are reshaping industries, including agriculture, where bacteria improve soil health, and energy, where they enable biofuel and renewable hydrogen production. It provides businesses with sector-specific applications and strategic guidance to enhance efficiency, sustainability, and competitiveness in a rapidly evolving market.
Key Highlights
No surprise that bacterial innovations have evolved from lab experiments to powerful drivers of industrial transformation, but the term 'engineered bacteria' has all of a sudden become the key catalyst to disrupt sectors from healthcare to construction. The sense of urgency to adopt these innovations weighs differently across industries. While sectors like healthcare and agriculture are leading the charge in integrating bacterial solutions, other industries such as energy and construction are beginning to follow suit. Companies in one sector can take cues from successfully adopting engineered bacteria in other sectors, drawing analogies, or transferring strategic approaches for revolutionary transformations. Against this backdrop, enterprises need to understand which bacterial innovations are impacting their sector and how companies are implementing them to meet sustainability and operational challenges. The innovation landscape report on engineered bacteria innovations covers real-world examples demonstrating how key enterprises and startups are advancing the development and implementation of bacterial technologies.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Major Breakthroughs
3. Key Drivers
3. Sector Impact
4. Innovations by Sector
4.1. Healthcare
4.2. Agriculture
4.3. Environment
4.4. Energy
4.5. Textile
4.6. Manufacturing
4.7. Construction
4.8. Others
5. Outlook & challenges
Company Coverage:
Again Bio Allonnia American Drexel University Aquacycl BASF Bactery Biozeroc BiomEdit Biomason Boehringer Ingelheim Carbios Cellugy Cemvita ChampionX Circe Biosciences DPH Biologicals Eligo Bioscience EnviroKure FA Bio Fermelanta Gold H2 GRO Biosciences GXN Hilleman Laboratories Kanvas Biosciences LanzaJet LanzaTech Mango Materials Modern Synthesis National University of Singapore (NUS) On Ossus Biorenewables Pendulum Therapeutics Photanol Pluton Biosciences Polybion Puna Bio Rovensa Next rBIO Solar Foods Superbrewed Food SynFlora Syngenta Terragia Tersa Earth Vertus Energy Wastewater Fuels Wase Werewool Wild Microbes Windfall Bio
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN18112024004107003653ID1108896070
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.