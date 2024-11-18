Marquee Developments Expands In Egyptian Market

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Marquee Developments, a company backed by European-Egyptian investment, has officially entered the Egyptian with a series of nationwide development projects, aiming to make a significant mark on the country's sector.

Chairperson of Marquee Developments Hazem Salama unveiled Marquee's vision of building premium communities through targeted investments in high-potential regions.

Salama emphasized the company's mission to drive sustainable development in alignment with Egypt's national goals, enhancing the real estate sector while attracting foreign investments critical to economic growth.

“Our focus is on fostering sustainable growth in Egypt's real estate sector, which contributes more than 20% to the GDP, and elevating the market to compete on a global scale,” Salama remarked.

Marquee's CEO, Mohamed Amer, said that Egypt's real estate market is a lucrative investment destination, citing major land deals such as Ras El Hekma and Ras Banas that have sparked substantial foreign interest.“Egypt has emerged as a hub for Middle Eastern and European investors,” Amer noted, expressing confidence in the country's potential to become a leading regional investment destination.

He stressed that the company will deliver communities that blend luxury with architectural innovation, setting a new benchmark for real estate in Egypt and contributing to its vibrant future.



