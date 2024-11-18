عربي


Srinagar Open: Inayat Retains Singles Title

11/18/2024 12:07:32 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Inayat Jehangir retained the Single's title while Mir Jameel and Haider Hussain won the doubles title at the Srinagar Open tennis Championship 2024 which was played from November 9 to 17 at Gindun Tennis Courts Rajbagh.
Inayat defeated Dilbagh Singh in straight sets in the finals of the Single's event played early morning.
The scoreline of 6-0, 6-4 in favour of the defending champion belied the quality of tennis on display with Singh hitting some exceptional winners.
However, errors started creeping into Singh's game as Inayat consistently tested the baseline game of the challenger.
In the double's final, Jameel and Haider overcame stiff resistance from Inayat and Dilbagh but managed to grab the title with a scoreline of 6-4, 7-5. The match lasted nearly two hours.
Haider was brilliant at the net while Jameel's steady baseline rallies eventually wore down their opponents.
The title could have gone into the decider had Inayat and Dilbagh been able to convert any of the three set points while leading 5-4 in the second set.
Earlier, Jameel and Haider defeated Asif and Tahufuz in the semifinals while Inayat and Dilbagh beat Rakesh Raman and S Rao to book their place in the final.
Senior Police Officer Sajad Khaliq Bhat and ITF certified coach Hanumant Singh gave away the prizes at a brief ceremony held after the finals were played.
The tournament was organised by District Lawn Tennis Association Srinagar in collaboration with JK Lawn Tennis Association.

Srinagar Open Tennis Championship: Doubles Event Begins 68th National School Games: Sports Minister Declares Open Fencing Championship In Jammu

Kashmir Observer

