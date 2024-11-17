Ahmedabad Coldplay Concert: THIS Hotel Is Charging ₹90,000 Per Night Netizens React, 'When Music Meets Capitalism...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Planning for Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad on January 25, 2025? Well, you might want to brace yourself-not just for the music, but also for the hotel prices! A user on X has shared a tweet saying that ITC Narmada Ahmedabad hotel is charging a jaw-dropping ₹90,000 a night.



The distance from ITC Narmada to Narendra Modi is approximately over 12 km which could take somewhere about 25 minutes to reach the venue.

Coldplay said that the will play their biggest ever show and tickets went on sale at 12pm on Saturday, 16 November.

| Coldplay tickets for Ahmedabad OUT; Netizens react on long waiting time

When we checked the ITC Narmada website for January 25, the price for one night was listed at ₹75,000 before taxes. With taxes included, the total cost came to ₹88,500.

Reactions on viral post

“Middle class, ITC, Coldplay, not sure how they are aligned together.”

One user suggested,“ITC Narmada is one of the top Hotels in Ahmedabad you gotta take avg Hotel Room price per night. Also poor choice I would say, if people are staying there, ideally you should stay somewhere in Gandhinagar.”

| Coldplay announces fourth show in Ahmedabad. Tickets available from...

Another commented saying,“If you are staying in a ITC hotel ,then just accept you are no longer a middle class. I don't get this obsession of people who have already made it big in life to stick to this middle class tag.”

One user suggested,“Stay at Vadodara or Anand, travel to the concert site.”

One IIM Ahmedabad student said,“Thinking to rent out my dorm room in IIM Ahmedabad (walkable distance from ITC Narmada) for a day or two around the concert dates. Interested folks, DM”

“When music meets capitalism, the real concert happens in the hotel lobby.”

| Ahmedabad Coldplay concert: Are hotels costing over ₹50,000 per night?

One user joked and said,“Book a hospital room for a day.”

Another user questioned if ,“Coldplay for the middle class?”

“Coldplay ticket lete time middle class nahi hu, hotel booking karte time middle class ban jata hu”

“That's good. Call Coldplay and other phirangi music groups to every city.”