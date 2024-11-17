Croatian government approves procurement of Turkish Bayraktar drones

(MENAFN) The Croatian government has approved the procurement of the Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drone system for the country’s Defense Ministry, a decision confirmed on Thursday. The package, valued at USD95 million, includes the purchase of six Bayraktar TB2 drones equipped with electro-optical cameras for reconnaissance, as well as an initial set of weapons. The deal also covers training in Turkey and the necessary equipment to operate and maintain the system. This is part of a broader effort to enhance Croatia’s defense capabilities, including funding for the maintenance of Rafale aircraft and future procurement plans for Leopard tanks.



Defense Minister Ivan Anusic stressed the importance of the Bayraktar TB2 system, describing it as urgent and vital for the Croatian Armed Forces. The drones will provide advanced reconnaissance capabilities, with the configuration designed to ensure full radio coverage across Croatia, both in stationary and mobile formats. The system will be equipped with electro-optical cameras, allowing for detailed surveillance, as well as an initial set of weapons to complement its reconnaissance function.



In addition to the drones, the procurement package includes a comprehensive set of support and training resources. This includes a command and control center, ground monitoring and control stations, ground data stations, and a training simulator. To ensure smooth operations, the package also provides an initial set of spare parts sufficient for 4,000 flight hours, along with the necessary maintenance tools. Croatian personnel will be trained in Turkey, and experts from the Turkish company will stay in Croatia for up to two years to oversee the implementation and training processes.



The procurement of the Bayraktar TB2 drones represents a significant step in Croatia’s efforts to modernize its defense capabilities. The deal also reflects growing defense ties between Turkey and Croatia, further solidified through this strategic partnership. The drones are expected to play a crucial role in strengthening Croatia's national security, enhancing surveillance capabilities, and improving the overall readiness of the Armed Forces.

MENAFN17112024000045015839ID1108894014