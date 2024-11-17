American Muslim leaders who supported Donald Trump in 2020 election voice strong disappointment with his recent cabinet appointments

(MENAFN) Some American Muslim leaders who supported Donald in the 2020 election have voiced strong disappointment with his recent cabinet appointments. These supporters, who had backed Trump partly in opposition to President Biden’s stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, had hoped for more and peace-driven selections. Philadelphia-based investor Raboule Chaudhry, a key figure in the "Let Go Harris" campaign and co-founder of Muslims for Trump, criticized Trump for selecting figures like Senator Marco Rubio as Secretary of State. Rubio, an outspoken supporter of Israel, had previously dismissed calls for a ceasefire in Gaza and endorsed Israel’s actions against Hamas. Trump also nominated Mike Huckabee, former governor of Arkansas, as the U.S. ambassador to Israel, a decision that angered many, as Huckabee has been a vocal advocate for the Israeli occupation and opposed a two-state solution.



Chaudhry and other Muslim community leaders had hoped Trump would appoint officials who would prioritize peace, but they felt disappointed as his selections appeared to align with pro-occupation, pro-war, and neoconservative ideologies. Hassan Abdeslam, co-founder of "Let Go Harris," pointed out that Trump's appointments were even more extreme than anticipated, revealing a strong pro-Zionist agenda. Despite this, some Muslim Trump supporters continue to hold out hope that figures like Richard Grenell, who previously engaged with Arab and Muslim-American communities, may still influence policy decisions.



Trump's cabinet choices and his public comments regarding Muslim and Arab-American communities have drawn mixed reactions. While Trump visited Arab-American communities in cities like Dearborn and Pittsburgh, many now question whether his administration will truly prioritize peace in the Middle East. Although some, like Rola Makki, argue that peace should remain the central goal, Trump's cabinet picks have sparked significant criticism, particularly regarding his foreign policy towards the Middle East, China, and NATO countries.

