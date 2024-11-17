Brazil rolls out comprehensive security measures to protect G20 summit

(MENAFN) Brazil has rolled out comprehensive security measures to protect the G20 summit, scheduled for Monday and Tuesday at the Museum of Modern Art overlooking Rio de Janeiro's Gulf. These efforts include the deployment of military forces, armored vehicles, and naval boats to secure the surrounding area.



As part of the security plan, air traffic restrictions have been imposed at Santos Dumont Airport, located near the summit venue, and drones have been banned from the area for the duration of the event.



This increased security follows a recent foiled bombing attempt at Brazil's Supreme Court in Brasilia, where a far-right activist detonated a homemade bomb after attempting to enter the building.



The military has established a secure perimeter around the Museum of Modern Art, with streets in the vicinity blocked off and armored vehicles stationed at key points. Naval forces have also been deployed in Botafogo Bay, which connects the museum to the iconic Sugarloaf Mountain, and Marines have conducted security drills on the nearby beach.



Captain Goncalves Maya of the Navy confirmed that additional forces can be swiftly deployed if necessary to bolster security.



In addition, federal police have carried out extensive sweeps of the venue to detect any explosive threats, and snipers have been placed on surrounding rooftops to protect the 84 global leaders and ministers attending the summit. The Brazilian government has invoked the Law and Order Guarantee, enabling military personnel to detain individuals posing a threat to public safety.



A total of 26,000 security personnel, including 2,900 soldiers, have been mobilized to ensure the summit’s safety. This large-scale operation highlights Brazil's commitment to safeguarding one of the world's most significant diplomatic and economic events, where critical global issues will be discussed.

