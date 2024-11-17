(MENAFN) Israel's long-term goals in Lebanon remain unclear, and any attempt to occupy the country would likely face significant challenges. Hezbollah could withdraw further into Lebanon, prolonging the conflict and potentially wearing down Israeli forces already stretched across multiple fronts. As Israeli begin what they describe as "limited, localized, and targeted operations" against Hezbollah along the border, they must take lessons from the 2006 Lebanon War, where Israel’s initial military superiority failed to achieve its aims.



In 2006, Israel's heavy against Hezbollah were unsuccessful in neutralizing the group, and its ground forces suffered devastating ambushes from Hezbollah fighters using tunnels and guerrilla tactics. Despite Israel's technological and military advantages, Hezbollah's rocket attacks on Israeli civilians and its effective defense led to international condemnation, particularly over the destruction of civilian areas. The conflict ended with a ceasefire brokered by the UN, but Hezbollah swiftly rebuilt its strength, expanding its missile arsenal and continuing operations covertly.



Since then, Hezbollah has significantly strengthened its missile capabilities, including precision-guided long-range missiles capable of striking anywhere in Israel. Israel, recognizing the evolving threat, has focused its military training on preparing for a more intense confrontation with Hezbollah. The lessons from 2006, particularly the need for harsher tactics, have informed Israel's current military strategy. However, Hezbollah, mindful of Lebanon's ongoing political and economic crises, has refrained from escalating to all-out war, wary of further destabilizing the region.

