Invest Qatar Showcases Qatar's Investment, Startup Ecosystem At Web Summit Lisbon

MENAFN

Doha: The Agency Qatar (Invest Qatar) participated as a partner at Web Summit Lisbon for the second consecutive year, organising the Qatar Pavilion.

Invest Qatar led a series of high-level business meetings and networking activities, including a panel discussion and masterclass, aimed to highlight Qatar's dynamic investment landscape and the emerging opportunities within its rapidly growing startup ecosystem.

Focused on the transformative power of foreign investment in driving economic diversification, Invest Qatar CEO Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al Thani joined a panel discussion titled“MENA Money Moves: Qatar's Growth Formula,” alongside Abdulrahman Hesham Al Sowaidi, CEO of Qatar Development Bank (QDB). Moderated by Kelsey Cheng, Company News Chief of Caixin Global, the session provided insights into Qatar's proactive approach to diversification and innovation. It also delved into how foreign investment, public-private partnerships and strategic economic initiatives are key forces propelling Qatar's economic development and diversification journey.

A key highlight of the panel was showcasing Qatar's progress in establishing itself as a key investment destination and innovation hub for startups and entrepreneurs.

With its pro-business climate, advanced infrastructure and high quality of life, Qatar is fostering a business-friendly ecosystem that generates a wealth of opportunities across sectors, like emerging technology, logistics and creative industries.

This environment supports ambitious investors in pursuing sustainable growth both within Qatar and in the region.

During the panel discussion, Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al Thani, CEO, Invest Qatar, said:“Qatar's Third National Development Strategy serves as the final bridge toward achieving the ambitious goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030, transforming the nation into a knowledge-based economy.

This transformative journey underscores our unwavering commitment to fostering a business environment that attracts and supports global investors, positioning the country as a leading investment destination. This effort is anchored by three key pillars: robust macroeconomic resilience, a business-friendly regulatory framework and access to talent – all areas in which Qatar consistently ranks high.”

In addition to the panel, Invest Qatar hosted a masterclass titled“Progress Made Possible: Why Qatar is the right place to establish and grow your startup”.

Led by Fahad Ali Al Kuwari, Senior Manager Investor Relations, the masterclass offered an in-depth exploration of how Qatar is emerging as a global hub for business and innovation and how the country's holistic approach to investment attraction creates opportunities for entrepreneurs and startups.

Invest Qatar's presence at Web Summit Lison was further marked by the release of advanced features for Ai, the agency's AI-powered virtual assistant developed in partnership with Microsoft.