Xi outlines Beijing’s four boundaries to Biden

(MENAFN) Chinese Leader Xi Jinping has outlined four boundaries that the US should avoid crossing, for a stable and strong relationship among both nations.



He emphasized that Beijing wishes to foster a “steady, healthy, and sustainable” with Washington, throughout a meeting with US Leader Joe Biden at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum (APEC) in Lima, Peru on Saturday.



“As two major countries, neither China nor the United States should seek to remodel the other according to one’s own will, suppress the other from the so-called ‘position of strength,’ or deprive the other of the legitimate right to development so as to maintain its leading status,” Xi stated.



He warned against trying to hold back China’s economic growth.



“A new Cold War should not be fought and cannot be won. Containing China is unwise, unacceptable, and bound to fail.”

MENAFN17112024000045016755ID1108894101