Speaker of Arab Parliament calls on international community to take urgent action to halt ongoing Israeli massacres in Palestine, Lebanon

(MENAFN) Mohammed Ahmed Al-Yamahi, the Speaker of the Arab Parliament, called on the international community—particularly the UN Security Council and key global powers—to take urgent action to halt the ongoing Israeli massacres in Palestine and Lebanon. He emphasized that the international community must uphold its moral, humanitarian, and obligations to protect human rights and defend the principles of tolerance, which are increasingly under threat by the forces.



Al-Yamahi also proposed that this year’s International Day for Tolerance be observed under the slogan "Enough Killing and Destruction" to address the escalating violence. The United Nations General Assembly has recognized November 16 as a day to foster tolerance, dialogue, and cooperation among different cultures and nations.



In his statement, Al-Yamahi highlighted the profound significance of this day in light of the ongoing suffering of the Palestinian people, who have been enduring genocide and unprecedented massacres for over a year. He criticized the international community’s silence, arguing that it fuels intolerance and hatred, further eroding the values of peaceful coexistence.



The Speaker reiterated the importance of promoting tolerance and peaceful coexistence at all levels—national, regional, and global—especially in a world increasingly marked by conflict. He stressed the urgent need to cultivate a culture of tolerance to combat the rising tide of hate speech and racism, which exacerbate conflicts and prolong suffering worldwide.

