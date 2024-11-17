Swedish-American scientist, president of Future of Life Institute issues stark warning about dangers of losing control over AI

(MENAFN) Max Tegmark, the Swedish-American scientist and president of the Future of Life Institute, has issued a stark warning about the dangers of losing control over Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), describing it as a path leading to humanity’s potential extinction.



Tegmark emphasized the influential role Elon Musk could play in shaping U.S. AI safety policy, particularly through his relationship with President-elect Donald Trump. However, he raised concerns that an AI arms race could escalate into what he termed a "suicide race" for humanity’s survival.



Discussing the political dynamics surrounding AI regulation, Tegmark pointed out that U.S. policy would largely depend on whom Trump listens to on the issue. While the GOP is generally resistant to regulation, Musk stands apart, advocating for stronger AI safety measures—a stance not shared by others, such as Sam Altman from OpenAI.



Despite Trump’s intention to reverse Biden’s executive order on AI safety, Tegmark dismissed it as insufficient, given that the existing regulations were weak. His primary concern remains the development of AGI—AI with cognitive abilities surpassing those of humans—which, if uncontrolled, could pose existential risks.



Tegmark also warned against the misuse of the term "General AI," which has become a buzzword for attracting investment, while its original definition—technology that could replace humans in all tasks—dates back to the 1950s.



He further highlighted the competitive drive among U.S. tech companies to develop AGI, warning that without proper safeguards, the race could lead to catastrophic consequences. Tegmark advocates for national safety standards, urging both the U.S. and China to lead by example in creating regulations that could ensure the safe development of AGI.



Despite the challenges, Tegmark remains optimistic that AI, when properly regulated, can be harnessed to address some of the world’s most pressing issues, such as disease, poverty, and road safety, ultimately creating a future of innovation and prosperity.

MENAFN17112024000045015687ID1108894330