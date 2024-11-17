Group of Israeli settlers torch three Palestinian vehicles, agricultural structure in Beit Furik

(MENAFN) On Saturday, a group of Israeli settlers torched three Palestinian vehicles and an agricultural structure in Beit Furik, a town situated east of Nablus in the northern West Bank. Aref Hanani, the mayor of Beit Furik, reported to Anadolu Agency that five settlers targeted the western area of the town, known as the Officers' neighborhood. In addition to the arson, they threw stones at several homes, but no injuries were reported.



Hanani explained that the settlers were armed and arrived in a vehicle from the Itamar settlement, which is built on land that belongs to Beit Furik and neighboring villages. The residents of Beit Furik managed to repel the settlers' attack and force them off the land.



According to Israeli sources, over 720,000 settlers reside in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. Palestinians accuse Israeli authorities of tolerating settler violence as part of a larger effort to increase settlement expansion in the occupied territories.



In parallel with the ongoing violence in Gaza, the Israeli military has intensified operations in the West Bank, contributing to an escalation of settler attacks. Palestinian officials report that these attacks have led to 783 deaths and over 6,300 injuries in the West Bank. Meanwhile, since October 7, 2023, Israeli airstrikes on Gaza—backed by the U.S.—have killed over 147,000 Palestinians, with the majority being women and children, and caused widespread destruction across the region.

