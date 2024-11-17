Russia interduces new, sophisticated drone strategy

(MENAFN) Russia has introduced a new and sophisticated drone strategy, deploying drones with thermobaric warheads hidden within swarms of decoy drones to overwhelm and confuse Ukrainian air defenses. Known as *Operation False Target*, this tactic marks a significant escalation in the use of drones in the ongoing conflict.



Experts report that over half of the drones Russia is using to target Ukraine are unarmed decoys, produced in large quantities at the Alabuga factory in Tatarstan, Russia’s hub for drone manufacturing. These phantom drones are designed to trick Ukraine’s air defense systems, forcing them to expend valuable resources while also gathering critical intelligence for Russian forces.



The drones equipped with thermobaric warheads, often referred to as “vacuum bombs,” are capable of destroying heavily fortified targets or underground structures. They work by creating a vortex of extreme heat and pressure, which, when combined with explosive fragments, leads to extensive destruction. These drones, which have been in use since this summer, now make up about 3% to 5% of Russia’s total drone inventory.



The use of thermobaric drones has had a severe impact on civilians, causing life-threatening injuries such as lung collapse and brain damage, even to those not directly in the blast zone. Recent attacks on cities like Kyiv and Odessa have heightened civilian fears, as they live under the constant threat of drone strikes.



Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the Alabuga Special Economic Zone, initially an industrial complex, has become a critical hub for drone production. The facility now produces around 40 decoy drones and 10 armed drones daily, signaling Russia’s growing emphasis on these tactics.



Additionally, a €1.6 billion agreement with Iran to produce Shahid drones has further bolstered Russia’s drone capabilities. While Ukraine’s air defenses manage to intercept 94% of Russian drones, the continued drain on Ukraine’s resources from these decoy attacks is having a significant impact.



This innovative strategy, combining phantom drones and thermobaric weapons, poses a complex challenge for Ukraine, intensifying both the technical and psychological strain in the ongoing conflict.

MENAFN17112024000045015687ID1108894327