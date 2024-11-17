Hezbollah announces it had launched rocket barrages on several Israeli targets

(MENAFN) On Saturday evening, Hezbollah announced it had launched rocket barrages on several Israeli targets, including a gas station in northern Israel for the first time. The group claimed to have struck the Nesher base, a gas station used by the Israeli military, located 40 km southeast of Haifa, near the Lebanese-Palestinian border. In addition to the gas station, Hezbollah targeted several key military sites, including the Haifa Technical Base (linked to the Israeli Air Force), the Haifa naval base (housing submarines and rocket boats), the Stella Maris base (a strategic maritime surveillance site), and the Tirat al-Carmel base (which contains military logistics and a transport battalion).



Earlier in the day, the Israeli army reported that its air force intercepted rockets fired from Lebanon, some of which struck buildings in Haifa, causing considerable damage. Israel also tracked the launch of 45 rockets aimed at the Haifa Bay and northern Galilee. This latest escalation comes amid heightened tensions between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, fueled by Israel's ongoing airstrikes on Gaza and Lebanon, which have resulted in over 3,400 deaths and extensive displacement in Lebanon since September 23. Hezbollah has consistently retaliated with rocket, drone, and artillery attacks targeting Israeli military and strategic sites.

