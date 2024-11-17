China asks US to not permit Taiwan’s leader transit stopovers

(MENAFN) China on Friday asked the US to not permit Taiwan's leader transit stopovers on US soil throughout his future trip to Pacific countries, state media stated.



“We urge the US to adhere to the one-China principle and the three joint communiques between China and the US, not allow (President William Lai Ching-te) Lai's ‘transit,' and refrain from sending any wrong signals to the ‘Taiwan independence’ forces,” China’s Foreign spokesperson Lin Jian informed journalists in Beijing.



The report came after journalists claimed Lai was organizing to stop in Hawaii and maybe Guam island on a trip to Taipei's diplomatic allies in the Pacific.



There has been no formal report from Taiwan on Lai’s reported trip.



Nonetheless, Beijing commended the US to “take concrete actions to safeguard China-US relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits.”



“The one-China principle is a widely accepted consensus in the international community and the Taiwan authorities' attempt to use so-called ‘diplomatic allies’ for political manipulation and provocations aimed at seeking ‘Taiwan independence’ is futile,” Lin stated.



China sees Taiwan as “breakaway province” while Taipei has insisted on its independence since 1949.



throughout the years, the figure of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies has fallen to 12.

