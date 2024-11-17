Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Enemy Equipment Near Vovchansk With Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fighters of the Hart Border Guard Brigade used strike drones to destroy military equipment of Russian invaders and inflicted fire damage on the shelters of their personnel near Vovchansk.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine , which also shared a video, according to Ukrinform.

"The drone operators of the Hart Border Guard Brigade in Vovchansk area identified and, using strike drones, destroyed an enemy BMP-3, several vehicles, a 120-mm mortar, and a drone detection system," the statement reads.

inh '

The State Border Guard Service noted that reconnaissance and strike drone units of the Scorpion division also inflicted fire damage on the shelters of Russian personnel.

Previously, as reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian border guards destroyed a Russian flag that Russian saboteurs had installed on a destroyed bridge over the Sudost River in Chernihiv region.