(MENAFN) Dutch company ASML has projected a significant increase in chip sales, forecasting a 56 percent to 60 percent rise by 2030, driven largely by advancements in artificial intelligence (AI). In a statement released Thursday, ASML’s Chief Financial Officer, Roger Dassen, stated that the company expects annual revenue to range between €44 billion (USD46.3 billion) and €60 billion (USD63.1 billion) by the end of the decade. This projection reflects the growing demand for cutting-edge semiconductor fueled by AI developments.



ASML's leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography technology is pivotal to its optimistic sales forecast. EUV lithography is a critical process in the manufacturing of advanced semiconductor chips, which are essential for powering a variety of applications, including AI systems. The company sees AI as a key driver of future demand, as it requires increasingly powerful and sophisticated chips to meet its computational needs.



The company specializes in the development and production of lithography systems, which are used to project intricate patterns onto semiconductor wafers. These advanced chips are crucial not only for AI applications but also for other high-tech industries, including defense and communications, where they play a role in powering systems such as high-tech weapons and data processing technologies.



With its leading technology and strong position in the semiconductor industry, ASML is poised to benefit from the expanding AI market. The company’s optimistic revenue forecasts reflect the growing reliance on semiconductor technology to support the next generation of AI-driven innovations and technological advancements.

