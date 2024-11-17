Value of Iran's non-oil exports increases 62.6 percent annually

(MENAFN) In the seventh Iranian calendar month of Mehr (September 22-October 21), the value of Iran's non-oil exports surged by 62.6 percent year on year, reaching USD6.771 billion. According to Ruhollah Latifi, the spokesman for the International Relations and Trade Development Committee of Iran's House of Industry, Mining, and Trade, the country exported 18.359 million tons of non-oil commodities during this period. This also marked a 58.6 percent increase in terms of weight compared to the same month in the previous year.



During the same period, Iran’s imports totaled 3.45 million tons, valued at USD6.927 billion, which represents a 21.4 percent increase in value and a 2.2 percent rise in weight compared to the previous year. Iraq remained Iran's top export destination with USD2.78 billion worth of imports from the Islamic Republic, followed by China at USD1.434 billion, Turkey at USD925 million, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at over USD783 million, and Afghanistan at USD249 million.



In terms of imports, the UAE was Iran’s largest source, with USD2.18 billion worth of goods, followed by China at USD1.755 billion, Turkey at USD1.442 billion, Germany at USD200 million, and Russia at USD161 million. These statistics reflect Iran’s ongoing trade relationships, particularly with its regional neighbors and key international partners.



Over the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-October 21), Iran’s total foreign trade reached USD99.7 billion. Of this, USD60.2 billion was attributed to exports, with non-oil exports accounting for USD32.5 billion. The value of Iran’s non-oil exports increased by 15 percent year on year, while the total weight of non-oil exports for the seven-month period reached 88.7 million tons, marking an 11.48 percent growth compared to the same period in the previous year.

