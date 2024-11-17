Iran’s car tire output soars by 11 percent in H1

(MENAFN) In the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-September 21), Iranian tire manufacturers produced a total of 131,733 tons, or over 12.732 million tires, marking an 11 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Mostafa Tanha, the spokesman for the Iranian Tire Syndicate, reported that domestic production currently meets nearly 70 percent of the country’s tire demand, with the remaining third being imported. This highlights the significant role of local manufacturers in fulfilling the nation's tire requirements.



While production of car tires saw overall growth, the output for agricultural vehicle tires declined by 8 percent, totaling 4,436 tons. On the other hand, the production of tires for road construction and industrial vehicles experienced a notable increase of 47 percent, reaching 1,319 tons. This shift suggests a growing demand for specialized tires used in infrastructure development and industrial activities, despite challenges in the agricultural sector.



Iran’s tire industry, which boasts a history of over 60 years, currently includes 11 tire manufacturing companies operating across the country. These companies produce a wide range of tires, including those for passenger cars, trucks, buses, vans, agricultural machinery, road construction equipment, as well as bicycles and motorcycles, in addition to various types of tubes.



The tire industry is a significant contributor to employment in Iran, directly providing jobs for around 15,000 individuals. Additionally, more than 250,000 people are indirectly involved in the tire industry's value chain, underscoring its importance to the broader Iranian economy and its role in providing livelihoods for many workers.

MENAFN17112024000045015839ID1108893949