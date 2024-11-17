Iran, Uzbekistan stress importance of increasing railway cooperation

(MENAFN) The head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (RAI), Jabar-Ali Zakeri, has stated that Iran is ready to transport 10 to 15 million tons of rail freight annually from several key crossings, including Sarakhs, Incheh Borun, Amir-Abad, Caspian, and Astara. He made this announcement during a meeting with Nurlan Sauranbayev, the head of Kazakhstan National Railways Temir Zholy, at the 81st meeting of the Council for Rail Transport of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Zakeri emphasized the importance of increasing the volume of exchanges to activate the International North-South Transit Corridor (INSTC), noting that while there are bottlenecks, expanding cargo volume could help enhance capacity.



Sauranbayev expressed Kazakhstan's strong interest in expanding transit and transport cooperation with neighboring countries. He highlighted Kazakhstan's strategic position in the region's transit system and its role in the North-South corridor, aiming to transport four million tons of cargo through this route. He also acknowledged Iran’s efforts to reduce freight tariffs and processing times, which have facilitated smoother operations. Kazakhstan, according to Sauranbayev, has the capacity to send up to 15 million tons of cargo annually through the INSTC, but he emphasized that further cooperation with Iran would be essential to achieving this goal.



Additionally, Sauranbayev invited Zakeri to visit Kazakhstan officially to further discuss the development of rail transport collaboration. The invitation highlights the importance of strengthening bilateral ties between Iran and Kazakhstan in the realm of transit and logistics.



On the sidelines of the CIS Rail Transport Council meeting, which also marked the 30th anniversary of Uzbekistan Railways, Zakeri held talks with the head of Uzbekistan Railways. The discussions focused on ways to increase international rail transport between Iran and Uzbekistan, underscoring the broader regional efforts to enhance connectivity and trade through rail networks.

