Why Manish Malhotra Is ‘Obsessed’ With Rekha?

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) designer Manish Malhotra recently expressed his admiration for Rekha. In a post on social media, he revealed that he is "obsessed" with her timeless beauty and style.

On Sunday, Malhotra shared a series of photos featuring Rekha posing with style. Alongside the photos, he wrote in the caption,“OBSESSED with the One and Only ICON #Rekha ... Her timeless style and just her, and there is always her in every look of hers... love her for that. #Rekhaji Stunning in #BlackTrench #BlackOrganzaShirt #BlackStructuredSkirt #GoldSling all @manishmalhotraworld.”

In the photos, the 'Khoon Bhari Maang' actor is seen donning a stylish black outfit, paired with statement earrings and a purse.

Today, legendary actor Dharmendra posted a throwback photo featuring himself and Rekha. The 'Sholay' star shared a rare vintage photo on his Instagram handle and wrote,“Friends, Rekha will always be the laadli of our family.” The black-and-white photo captures the actress smiling warmly as she touches Dharmendra's face, with both seated together.

The 'Policewala Gunda' actor also shared a throwback video of Rekha presenting the Best Actor award to his son, Sunny Deol.

Meanwhile, in October, Rekha was spotted attending Manish's stylish Diwali bash at his residence in Mumbai. The actress made headlines after photos of her kissing Shabana Azmi on the cheek went viral.

The designer first met Rekha in 1996 during the Filmfare Awards when she presented him with the costume award for Rangeela. Manish later worked with her on Ram Gopal Varma's film“Bhoot.” Over the years, he has designed for her appearances and events.

Earlier, in a birthday post, Manish called Rekha an“original style maker.” He shared a string of pictures posing with the evergreen actress and captioned the post,“Truly The One And Only REKHAJI... Iconic, Superstar, Beautiful, and an Original Style Maker from her movies to her appearances... Birthday Wishes, Lots and lots of Love and Respect for someone who is not only supremely talented but is also an extremely warm and loving person.”

He added,“Her FABULOUS expressions, her performances, and her dances-the movie list is endless. I am honoured to not only work with her but also to know her closely. Admiration and love.”