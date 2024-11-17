TEDPIX surges by 45,490 points on Saturday’s session end

(MENAFN) On Saturday, the first day of the Iranian calendar week, TEDPIX, the main of the Tehran (TSE), surged by 45,490 points, reaching a total of 2,192,459. This notable increase in the index highlights positive movements within the Iranian stock market. The TSE is the primary stock exchange in Iran, distinguished as the most significant among the country’s four stock exchanges. The other three include the Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and the Iran Fara (IFB), also known as Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market.



In mid-September, Hojatollah Seyedi, the head of the Iran Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO), outlined the steps the organization would take to ensure that the stock market’s interests—both direct and indirect—are integrated into the next year’s budget bill. He emphasized that special measures are being implemented to address issues impacting the capital market, and that the SEO is working to align its initiatives with the upcoming budgetary policies.



Seyedi further reiterated that improving the efficiency of the stock market remains the SEO's key priority under the current government administration. He noted that the main mission of the 14th government is to safeguard the rights of shareholders, support the formation of capital, and enhance market efficiency. These objectives are central to the SEO’s programs, reflecting the government’s broader economic vision.



The SEO head also expressed optimism about the future potential of the capital market, asserting that the market’s capacities are vast. He believes that the market is on the brink of a significant leap forward, signaling that a major advancement in the Iranian stock market could be imminent if current trends and reforms continue.

