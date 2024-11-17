Ukraine's Security Service Shows How FPV Drones Stop Advancing Enemy Infantry
11/17/2024 12:11:00 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has released footage demonstrating how its special forces used FPV drones to eliminate Russian troops attempting to launch an assault.
This was reported by the SBU on facebook , as cited by Ukrinform.
According to the SBU, "This was truly precision work by the FPV drone operators of the SBU's Special Operations Center 'A'. They stopped the enemy infantry before it could launch an attack on the positions of our comrades from the armed forces of Ukraine. Accurate strikes on the occupiers' positions permanently buried Russians in the Ukrainian soil."
As previously reported by Ukrinform, there were 170 combat engagements on the front lines over the past day, with the most intense fighting occurring in the Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, and Kursk sectors.
