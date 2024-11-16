Nations League: Germany Thrash Bosnia-Herzegovina To Claim Record Victory

(MENAFN- IANS) Freiburg (Germany), Nov 17 (IANS) Germany secured top spot in style with the largest ever Nations League win as Julian Nagelsman's team beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 7-0, their fourth successive 7-0 victory.

Germany became the first nation to score seven goals in a men's match in the competition's six-year history.

Germany had already clinched qualification to the Nations League quarter-finals before this game, but victory ensured they would progress as group winners and face one of the runners-up in March's next stage.

Jamal Musiala's header, a deflection off Tim Kleindienst - opening his international account - and Kai Havertz's neat finish completed a commanding first half for the hosts.

Florian Wirtz added a spectacular free-kick and tap-in before Leroy Sané and Kleindienst struck. The result relegated the visitors from League A.

The defeat ensured Bosnia-Herzegovina would be relegated to the second tier of the Nations Leagu.

In ither matches Turkiye and Wales played out a 0-0 draw - the hosts missing a late penalty - to ensure Group B4 would go down to the wire, with just two points separating the sides in 1st and 2nd going into their final games.

Sweden confirmed promotion to League B after edging Slovakia 2-1. Viktor Gyokeres got the opener and is now the joint-top scorer in this season's tournament with five goals.