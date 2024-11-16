PKL Season 11: Super 10 By Ashu Malik Helps Dabang Delhi Win Big Against Bengaluru Bulls

(MENAFN- IANS) Noida, Nov 16 (IANS) The Dabang Delhi K.C. rode the brilliance of Ashu Malik, who registered his 10th Super 10 as they swatted away the challenge of Bengaluru Bulls 35-25 in Season 11 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) at the Noida Indoor Stadium, here on Saturday.

Dabang Delhi, who had Ashu Malik scoring 14 points and Yogesh picking up a Hi-5, will move into the top five in the points table after this win. For the Bengaluru Bulls, Pardeep Narwal finished with five points, while Nitin Rawal got seven and Akshit added four more to the cause.

Ashu Malik was out of the blocks very quickly for Dabang Delhi K.C. and Jai Bhagwan responded with a two-point raid to get the Bengaluru Bulls going as well. Ashu Malik was once again leading the charge for his side, and the Dabang Delhi K.C. had their noses out in front in the early exchanges of the contest. Midway through the first half, Pardeep Narwal swung into action for the Bengaluru Bulls, who were chipping away at the early deficit.

Nitin Rawal's Super tackle gave the Bengaluru Bulls a boost even as Ashu Malik and the Dabang Delhi K.C. continued to dominate proceedings. Along with Ashu, defenders Yogesh and Sandeep were holding were putting on a solid showing as well. Just before the half-time break, Pardeep Narwal scored a 3-point raid, keeping his side within touching distance of the Dabang Delhi. At the break, Dabang Delhi led the fast and pacy game 18-13.

The Dabang Delhi K.C. defence continued to stifle the Bengaluru Bulls' attack early in the second half but were finding it tough to pick up points in attack. The Bengaluru Bulls had Nitin Rawal soldiering on along with Akshit, and with half-hour gone in the game, the deficit was a 4-point one.

Malik kicked off the final phase with a three-point super raid and also completed yet another Super 10. This was his 10th Super 10 in PKL Season 11, but right after that, the Bengaluru Bulls got their act going with Akshit, and were far from throwing in the towel.

The Dabang Delhi though were solid in defence, and held their nerve, with the likes of Yogesh coming to the fore. Ashish Malik then inflicted an ALL OUT in the final minute, to put the game out of the Bengaluru Bulls' reach. The Bulls threatened to make a comeback, but the Dabang Delhi K.C. walked off with a comprehensive 10-point win.