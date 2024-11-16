Associa Strengthens Community Bonds Through National Night Out And Ongoing Outreach Initiatives In Virginia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Chantilly, VA, Nov. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation's commitment to building stronger, safer communities continues to shine through its ongoing community outreach efforts, highlighted by the success of several National Night Out (NNO) events in Virginia this past August. These gatherings not only celebrated the importance of neighborhood unity but also set the stage for future initiatives that bring residents and local organizations closer together.

At Shenandoah & Lake Frederick, the inaugural National Night Out event welcomed nearly 600 attendees, with $9,900 raised through generous vendor sponsorships to fund the festivities. The Frederick County Sheriff's Office, Fire Department, and Virginia State Police participated, expressing heartfelt appreciation for the community's hospitality. Event Planner Bob Battani thanked volunteers and Associa staff members for their dedication in making the event a resounding success. With plans already underway, the community is excited to host this event annually.

At Potomac Shores , the community celebrated its 8th annual National Night Out on Tuesday, August 6, further strengthening its connection with the Prince William County Police Department and local Fire Department. Residents enjoyed a variety of activities, from lawn games and balloon twisting to a moon bounce obstacle course, while Associa's mascot, Scout, made a special appearance. Thanks to the meticulous planning of Assistant Manager Diane Studzinski, this year's event was a standout success, and preparations for next year are already in motion.

These events are part of Associa's broader commitment to fostering meaningful community relationships, which extends well beyond National Night Out. Throughout the year, Associa CMC branches in Virginia actively collaborate with local organizations and law enforcement to promote initiatives that prioritize safety, engagement, and connection.

Associa remains steadfast in its mission to enhance the communities it serves. Through continued outreach and events like National Night Out, Associa Community Management Corporation is helping to build lasting connections and inspire neighborly pride across Virginia and beyond.

