Renowned Conservationist Dr Jane Goodall To Address Ocean Literacy Dialogues In Mumbai

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) November 16, 2024, Mumbai: Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and UN Messenger of Peace, made her first public appearance at the Ocean Literacy Dialogues (OLD) as part of her Hope Tour today at the CSMVS Museum in Mumbai. She presented the inaugural address, "The GREAT Talk," at this event. The event was organised by the Jane Goodall Institute India (JGII) in collaboration with UNESCO's Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC), British Council, the CSMVS Museum, and UNESCO India.



This groundbreaking event marks the first Ocean Literacy Dialogue in India, part of the UN Ocean Decade-endorsed Ocean Literacy with All programme. With over 7,500 kilometres of coastline, India has a critical role in the global effort to protect and sustain the ocean.



The event incorporates the British Council's GREAT Talks series, showcasing esteemed UK professionals in various fields, including science, arts, environment, and creative industries. Following four successful virtual talks with over 2,000 attendees, this event reinforces the UK-India partnership in promoting ocean literacy and conservation.



JGII's engagement with Ocean Literacy commenced three years ago with the launch of its distinctive programme, Roots & Shoots - Oceans Are Us. While the ocean covers nearly three-quarters of the Earth's surface, it has historically received limited attention within environmental awareness initiatives. However, as the impacts of climate change and the overwhelming challenge of human-generated waste become critical global issues, JGII sought to place the ocean at the forefront of environmental discourse. Despite its vastness, the ocean is finite, its resources limited, and the damage inflicted may soon be irreversible. Yet, there remains hope-hope driven by education, research, and personal engagement, which connects children to the wonders of the natural world. This hope lies in fostering a relationship with nature that encourages its appreciation and protection. The Oceans Are Us programme, introduced in schools across India, is designed to achieve precisely this.



The Mumbai Ocean Literacy Dialogues is set to be a landmark event, bringing together a distinguished assembly of scientists, dignitaries, educators, students, conservationists, artists, policymakers, and local communities. The dialogues will address critical issues such as the threats to ocean health, the integration of traditional knowledge in conservation efforts, and the role of art in galvanising collective action towards ocean stewardship.



Says Dr Jane Goodall,“We depend on our ocean for the future of life on earth, and our ocean depends on us to heal the harm we have inflicted on Mother Earth. Let's join our hearts, hands, and minds to heal her. In doing so, she will heal us. It's not too late.”



Says Shweta Naik, Executive Director, Jane Goodall Institute India,“Organizing India's first Ocean Literacy Dialogue in Mumbai is about more than just inspiring young people-it's about engaging everyone to understand the profound role our ocean play in sustaining life on Earth. It is a call to recognize why the ocean matters, how it nurtures us, and the urgent need to act collectively to protect it. With the wisdom of Dr. Jane Goodall and the insights of Francesca Santoro, we are coming together to ignite a deeper commitment to safeguarding our blue planet for generations to come.” ‎



Alison Barrett MBE, Director India, British Council says,“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Dr Jane Goodall for her inspiring GREAT Talk. At the British Council, we remain steadfast in our commitment to deepening UK-India links through initiatives like GREAT Talks with inspiring leaders from the UK such as Dame Jane Goodall. Supporting young people to take joint action on environmental preservation is one of the objectives of our global Climate Connection initiative. Working alongside partners we address pressing shared challenges, from safeguarding our oceans to promoting sustainable fashion to developing essential skills in science communication, advocacy and collaborative problem solving.

Francesca Sontoro, Programme Specialist, Ocean Literacy, UNESCO's Intergovernmental Ocean Commission says,“The Ocean is the defining feature of our planet. It gives us oxygen and food. It regulates our climate and it is an incredible source of inspiration for many cultures around the world. However, the majority of the people are not fully aware of the critical role it plays for our future dialogues will help everyone understand how we all inextricably interconnected to the ocean. We at UNESCO are particularly pleased to connect with ocean literacy initiatives happening in different countries and regions around the world. It is very important to adapt ocean literacy messages in order to make sure that those messages are relevant for people belonging to that specific culture.”



