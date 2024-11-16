Kidzee Launches Children's Day TVC Campaign Highlighting Holistic Student Growth

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India – Kidzee, India's leading preschool chain, has launched a heartfelt 360-degree campaign in celebration of Children's Day. Alongside this, Kidzee has also unveiled Kidzee Elementary School (KES), catering to students from Classes 1 to 5. While the campaign celebrates the joy and spirit of children, KES reflects Kidzee's commitment to fostering holistic student growth through innovative curricula and supportive environments.



The newly released commercial beautifully encapsulates Kidzee's approach to learning, showcasing how children are encouraged to use their imagination, making education an enjoyable and engaging experience. This philosophy is central to Kidzee Elementary School, which offers education from pre-primary through to Grade 5, seamlessly aligning with the National Education Policy to foster early childhood care and comprehensive development.



At the heart of this new offering is the Pentemind approach, a comprehensive pedagogy and curriculum that integrates academic rigour with emotional intelligence, creativity, and curiosity. Accompanied by a user-friendly app, Pentemind focuses on experiential and inquiry-based learning, providing a strong foundation for lifelong learning while equipping children with a balanced mix of cognitive, social, emotional, and physical development. This approach embodies Kidzee's commitment to nurturing resilient, empathetic, and intellectually empowered learners who thrive both academically and personally.



As part of the celebrations, Kidzee hosted a Rewards and Recognition (R&R) ceremony to honour the dedication of its educators and to showcase the transformative impact of its flagship Pinnacle programme. The highlight was the premiere of a captivating TVC that encapsulates how Pentemind nurtures children's potential through its focus on experiential and inquiry-based learning, fostering holistic development and empowering young learners.



Manish Rastogi, CEO of Kidzee, remarked :“We're delighted to launch this initiative, which embodies Kidzee's vision of fostering learning spaces that celebrate individuality while equipping children with essential life skills. With KES and the transformative Pinnacle programme, we're extending our vision to empower young learners with creativity, curiosity, and confidence.”



This 360 degree campaign and KES launch mark a step forward in redefining early and primary education in India, moving beyond traditional methods to create environments that nurture well-rounded individuals ready to embrace life's challenges.





ABOUT Zee Learn Limited



Zee Learn Limited is India's leading company in the education segment with the fastest-growing chain of K-12 schools – Mount Litera Zee School and one of India's largest preschool chains – Kidzee in its portfolio. Mount Litera Zee School has over 100+ schools from which five are company owned and company operated in 86+ cities nationwide. One IB school Mount Litera



International School. Kidzee has more than 2100+ pre-schools in over 600+ cities across India and neighbouring countries. Zee Learn also offers vocational education through the Zee Institute of Media Arts (ZIMA) and Zee Institute of Creative Art (ZICA). Zee Learn is also listed on the Stock Exchanges namely BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited.



Zee Learn caters to the whole range of educational services with an array of innovative service offerings, which goes beyond its core segment of preschool, K–12, and vocational courses. Zee Learn's digital ventures, include the Kidzee App, Kidzee Tab, Robomate, R+ notepad, and more, enabling students to expand their horizons helping it to develop a robust digital education ecosystem and employ a pedagogically sound approach to improve learning outcomes.







