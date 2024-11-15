Samson Sky Appoints Accomplished Composites Expert To Bring Switchblade Flying Car Into Production

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Samson Welcomes Composites Expert Michael Maxwell as Chief

PRINEVILLE, Ore., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Samson Sky, producers of the Switchblade Flying Sports Car has appointed composites expert Michael Maxwell as R&D Chief.



After the milestone First Flight of the Switchblade Flying Car in November 2023, Samson is gearing up for production. According to company officials, Maxwell will play a crucial role in helping Samson streamline their R&D efforts and accomplish getting the Switchblade into production.

Michael Maxwell is a top performing Program Manager, leveraging 20+ years of experience working with Boeing, Toyota, NASA, DOD and other groups, and was instrumental in preparing the Switchblade for its successful First Flight Program.

The Switchblade Flying Sports Car is a street-legal, hybrid electric vehicle that is high-performance both on the road and in the air. You park the Switchblade in your garage, and drive it from there to a nearby airport. Once there, the wings swing out and the tail extends in under three minutes. You fly your registered aircraft to the airport nearest your destination.

"Michael Maxwell's wealth of knowledge and experience in advanced composites makes him an invaluable member of Samson, and we're excited to have him leading our R&D and production efforts," said Sam Bousfield, CEO Samson Sky and designer of the Switchblade. "We validated the production vehicle last May at the University of Washington's Kirsten Wind Tunnel in Seattle, including proving a massive 20% increase of performance over the original design. Now our efforts are to fast track the Switchblade into production."

Maxwell played a key role as Composite Manufacturing Manager from 2020-2023 for SpinLaunch, named on the Time100 Influential Companies of 2022 for creating a new, cleaner method of launching satellites into space. There he ran operations to create the world's largest carbon fiber part ever produced - a 1.5 ton, 100-foot-long satellite launch mechanism. He also managed production planning for composite manufacturing of all carbon fiber structures, hardware and mechanisms for the vacuum-sealed centrifuge

that operated the 1.5 ton launch tether; it stands as tall as the Statue of Liberty, and is located at Spaceport America, New Mexico.

"I look forward to helping take this across the finish line, and bringing the Switchblade through the last steps into a vehicle that is ready for serial production," said Maxwell.

For more information about the Switchblade and to follow its progress into production, visit:

PLEASE NOTE:

The Switchblade is an Experimental category aircraft. The FAA does not provide Certification for this category of aircraft – they certify aircraft that are fully produced in a factory by the manufacturer. With all Experimental aircraft, the FAA designates that the owner must build 51% of the vehicle. All Switchblade owners will spend one week at the Samson Builder Assist Center, building 51% of their Switchblade. Following this, Samson will complete their vehicle.

