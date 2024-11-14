STIX Promotes $DOG On Stickerly To Bring Top Bitcoin Memecoin To The Masses

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Web3 meme has commenced a series of activations to highlight its early partners and will now push the of to mainstream retail on the Web2 Stickerly

Bangkok, Thiland, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STIX , the Web3 platform for meme promotions and competitions, revealed fresh initiatives to promote $DOG via its legacy Web2 platform, Stickerly. Announced at Dogecon, which was held during Devcon in Bangkok, the STIX team confirmed that the top runecoin on was one of the foremost projects they hoped to help push in the upcoming bull cycle.







$DOG memes generated by the STIX AI tool are now available as stickers on Telegram

Mesna Darum , Lead Simian Researcher at STIX, commented:“It's an easy story to tell. Normies have heard of bitcoin. If there's a memecoin they've heard of, most likely it's going to be dogecoin. So to tell your uncle that there's a dogecoin of bitcoin is the shortest one-second elevator pitch you could execute if you are looking to help family and friends gain generational wealth. There's obviously a lot more to what makes numbers go up, but $DOG also has a uniquely robust army of a community, and we think that Web2 retail entering memecoins for the first time will benefit from having that kind of community around to help lock in bullish sentiments.”







The official STIX account on the Stickerly app features prominently an image of the $DOG mascot and also gives a shoutout to $DOG in its product description. The STIX team has confirmed that it also plans to launch special $DOG sticker packs on Stickerly. $DOG will also be available on STIX for users to create AI-generated memes with.

STIX is a derivative project of Stickerly , one of the world's largest Web2 User-generated content sticker publishing platforms with 30 million monthly active users and over 400 million lifetime users. The Stickerly app provides an easy-to-use interface for creating and publishing memes that are then immediately usable as stickers in messenger apps like Telegram and Whatsapp. The global user base of Stickerly features heavy presence from regions such as Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and also Europe.

The $STIX token launch has been announced to go live before the US Thanksgiving holidays in November. Earlier in the year the project had successfully raised a private seed round backed by influential investors. Further information on the upcoming launch will be announced via the STIX account on X and Telegram .

Legal Disclaimer:

Dogecoin and Bitcoin are not associated with STIX. Please exercise caution when considering cryptocurrency investments. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of KISS PR or its partners. This content is provided for informational purposes only and should not be construed as legal, financial, or professional advice. KISS PR makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, correctness, suitability, or validity of any information in this article and will not be liable for any errors, omissions, or delays in this information or any losses, injuries, or damages arising from its display or use. All information is provided on an as-is basis.



