ROCCO's TACOS & TEQUILA BAR PARTNERS WITH GUY FIERI FOUNDATION TO HOST HURRICANE DISASTER RELIEF FUNDRAISER, NOVEMBER 18 IN BOCA RATON

Fundraiser to Aid Hospitality Workers Impacted by Hurricanes Helen and Milton, with Proceeds Supporting the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association

Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar , Florida's go-to destination for authentic Mexican cuisine in a lively atmosphere, is partnering with the Guy Fieri Foundation

to host a disaster relief fundraiser benefiting hospitality workers impacted by Hurricanes Helen and Milton through the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association . The event, hosted by Rocco Mangel and Guy Fieri at Rocco's Tacos in The Shops at Boca Center, will feature interactive brand pop-ups, live entertainment from DJ Irie , and a live auction offering exclusive items.

The event will be open to the public on the expansive outdoor patio, welcoming guests on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees can enjoy craft cocktails, a walk-up taco bar, and pop-up tents from brands like Santo Tequila, Tropical Distillers, and J.F Haden's with a portion of all food and beverage sales directly benefiting the foundation.

For those looking to show extra support, VIP tickets are available for $250 through Eventbrite. These tickets include access to a private indoor VIP area, an exclusive menu crafted by Guy Fieri, specialty gift bags, Santo Tequila cocktails, live auction, and an intimate Q&A session with Rocco and Guy.

"When Hurricanes Helen and Milton tore through the great state of Florida, there was no question that the Guy Fieri Foundation had to get involved and help in some way. And of course, my buddy Rocco was my first call. Together, we're throwin' a big party to support our friends in the hospitality business so come on down for a very special Mexican menu, drink some great tequila and lend a helping hand all along the way," says Guy Fieri.

Rocco's Tacos is a collective of 10 locations across Florida, all under the visionary leadership of Rocco Mangel (West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach Gardens, Orlando, Naples, Sarasota, Tampa, Delray Beach, and Fort Lauderdale International Airport). Celebrating over 15 years of setting the gold standard in casual Mexican cuisine and fostering a loyal following in the South Florida community, Mangel emphasizes the importance of giving back to the communities he serves. His commitment to success and the expansion of his empire extends beyond his restaurants, as he is also a devoted father and a successful philanthropist.

"Through the years I've worked with many of South Florida's finest charitable organizations and nothing makes me happier than giving back. When my good friend Guy approached me to give back to those in need in Florida, I jumped at the opportunity. We are here for all our neighbors," says Rocco Mangel.

Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar is open seven days a week, offering lunch, dinner, happy hour, and weekend brunch. Weekly highlights include Happy Hour, Mezcal Mondays, Late Night Happy Hour, Taco & Tequila Tuesdays, and an All-You-Can-Drink brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.

WHEN & WHERE

Monday, November 18 at 5:30 PM

Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar, Boca Raton

5250 Town Center Circle, Boca Raton, FL.

About Guy Fieri Foundation

The Guy Fieri Foundation, established in 2011, originally aimed to teach the next generation of chefs how to cook. Over the years, the foundation's mission has evolved to include supporting first responders in disaster locations and celebrating local heroes, military personnel, and veterans. Through food, cooking, and education, The Guy Fieri Foundation nourishes, uplifts, and encourages our communities. To learn more about our work, please visit

About Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar

Brought to life by charismatic co-owner Rocco Mangel, Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar is the go-to destination for authentic Mexican dining in a vibrant atmosphere. It's a full sensory dining experience complete with upbeat music, a spirited happy hour, Taco Tuesday with $2 off all tacos, margaritas, and beer, and Bottomless Brunch on weekends. Diners can sample from over 300 varieties in the restaurant's tequila library, either alone or mixed with Rocco's famous homemade Margarita sour mix, nibble on guacamole prepared tableside, and enjoy cuisine that embodies the true spirit of Mexico.

About The Shops at Boca Center

The Shops at Boca Center is a 117,227 square-foot upscale retail and dining destination with tenants including Total Wine & More, Copperfish Kitchen, Morton's Steakhouse, Narbona, Orange Theory Fitness, Rocco's Tacos, Sixty Vines, Tap 42, Ke Uh, and more. For more information, visit .

