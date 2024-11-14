With Flu Season On The Way, Ihealth Expands Retail Availability Of 3-In-1 At-Home Test For Flu A&B/COVID-19

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Lowest Prices to Date Also on the Way with Holiday Deals, Including Exclusive Family Pack to

Enable Consumers to Be Prepared for Viruses



SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iHealth Labs, Inc. (iHealth®), a leading provider of digital solutions, today announced that the company's 3-in-1 Flu A&B/COVID-19 Rapid Test Kit for self-testing at home is now available at CVS and Walmart stores and various independent pharmacies in the Good Neighbor pharmacy network, in addition to iHealth's own direct consumer site and Amazon.



With flu season on the way, the wide availability of iHealth's 3-in-1 Flu A&B/COVID-19 tests online and in retail stores ensures that consumers who aim to safeguard their health during the upcoming winter season and need at-home tests are able to access them readily and conveniently.

According to the CDC, while influenza (flu) viruses can spread year-round, flu activity usually peaks between December and February and places a substantial burden on the health of people in the US. During the most recent 2023–2024 flu season, the CDC estimates that there were 34–75 million flu illnesses. Heightened exposure to viruses like influenza A, B and COVID-19 also pose particular risks during the colder months, when people gather indoors more frequently.



Medical experts also emphasize the heightened vulnerability of children to common viruses, especially during the school season, making viruses a continual focus of concern for parents. According to the National Library of Medicin , children are particularly susceptible to influenza infections and serve as the primary contributors to the transmission of the virus.

Testing for flu and COVID-19 is recommended by infectious disease experts if one starts to feel ill, as they share common symptoms but require different treatments. Knowing which virus is responsible for those symptoms is critical for seeking the appropriate treatment.



The 3-in-1 Flu A&B/COVID-19 test offers a convenient and fast at-home testing experience, with results displayed in 15 minutes. Self-testing can also help reduce the burden on health care providers who might be overwhelmed with patients seeking appointments during peak illness periods of the winter season.



"Helping consumers through their health journey means being available wherever they shop and when it comes to their personal health, they don't want to compromise quality or time. Consumers want convenient access to high-quality healthcare products, especially in preparation for winter illnesses," noted Jack Feng, CEO of iHealth Labs. "In addition to the online convenience of our own site and Amazon, we are pleased to offer the 3-in-1 test expansively around the country through trusted brick and mortar retailers such as CVS and Walmart who are renowned for familiar and convenient shopping experiences for their customers, as well as locally loved independent pharmacies in the Good Neighbor network."



For Black Friday and Cyber Monday from November 21 - December 2, customers looking to prepare for flu season can enjoy 24% off the 4-test packs and 2-test pack of the 3-in-1 Flu A&B/COVID-19 kit on iHealthlabs, as well as on Amazon for 4-test pack and 2-test packs as a Top Deal. The deal price is the lowest price to-date of the 3-in-1 Flu A&B/COVID-19 kit.

For further savings, iHealth is offering a Family Pack of 6 tests exclusively on its direct website at iHealthlabs at a current deal of 33% off its regular price. From November 21-December 2, consumers can enjoy an extra 10% off on top of the 33% off deal. This Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal brings the per-test price to $8.99, the lowest per-test price to-date of the 3-in-1 Flu A&B/COVID-19 kit.



About iHealth Labs, Inc.

iHealth®, a leading provider of digital health solutions, offers a range of IoT medical devices: blood pressure monitors, glucometers, thermometers, oximeters, and at-home test kits, including its new 3-in-1 combination test for Flu A&B and COVID. Since its founding in 2010, the company's consumer-friendly healthcare solutions have been making quality health management more accessible and affordable.



SOURCE iHealth Labs, Inc.

